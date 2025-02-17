Wealth Quarterback LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 5T Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,773,000. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,193,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 325.5% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $228.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.49. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

