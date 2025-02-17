Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Invests $712,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $108.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.86 and its 200 day moving average is $108.79.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.57.

In other Vertiv news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $2,108,370.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $470,526.50. This represents a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,549.57. This trade represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682 in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

