Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) COO Sells $99,248.44 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $99,248.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,215.16. This trade represents a 1.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jun Choo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Jun Choo sold 10,000 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $751,000.00.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $76.89 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.06 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average of $66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.89, a P/E/G ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 2.09.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,326,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,261.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,454,000 after purchasing an additional 241,331 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 420,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,775,000 after purchasing an additional 211,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $14,916,000. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

