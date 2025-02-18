10,005 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

