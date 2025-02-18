14,246 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Pinnbrook Capital Management LP

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 473.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 784,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,147,540,000 after purchasing an additional 647,926 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,042,050,000 after buying an additional 314,380 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 341,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $96,043,000 after acquiring an additional 226,608 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 2,163.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,441 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $52,667,000 after acquiring an additional 183,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,445,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BNP Paribas raised FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.87.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 333 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $91,927.98. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $267.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.40 and a 200 day moving average of $278.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $234.45 and a 1-year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

