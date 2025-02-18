5,871 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 54,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000,000 after purchasing an additional 50,950 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 183.9% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,140,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,037,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $85.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.14. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $87.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

