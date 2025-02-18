5T Wealth LLC Invests $10.04 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

5T Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,036,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.5% of 5T Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Meredith Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 101,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 275,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,444,000 after purchasing an additional 51,972 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,177,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,652,000 after buying an additional 1,261,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $612.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $600.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.50. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $495.94 and a 1 year high of $613.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

