60 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Purchased by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 871,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,280,000 after purchasing an additional 92,115 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 13.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.92.
S&P Global Stock Performance
Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $539.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $507.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.42.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.