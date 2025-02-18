60 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Purchased by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 871,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,280,000 after purchasing an additional 92,115 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 13.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.92.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $539.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $507.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.42.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.