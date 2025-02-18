624 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Purchased by Sierra Ocean LLC

Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Novartis by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Novartis by 2,354.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 95,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 91,866 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $105.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.25.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

