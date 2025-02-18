66,253 Shares in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Acquired by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAR. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $226,000.

Shares of BAR stock opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $28.91.

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

