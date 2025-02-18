8,400 Shares in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Acquired by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

FTSL opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $46.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

