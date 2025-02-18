Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Acadia Healthcare to post earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $778.98 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 1.7 %

ACHC opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.