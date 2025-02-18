Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. BXM Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 119,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $100.60 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.78 and its 200 day moving average is $114.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

