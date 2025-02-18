Acuitas Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR)

Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 56,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alarum Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Alarum Technologies by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Alarum Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alarum Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $785,000. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Alarum Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Alarum Technologies stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. Alarum Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $46.69. The stock has a market cap of $64.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Alarum Technologies from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Alarum Technologies Profile

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

