Acuitas Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 172,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000. Progyny accounts for about 2.5% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Progyny by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,332,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,989,000 after acquiring an additional 456,853 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC increased its position in Progyny by 2,974.8% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PGNY opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $42.08.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGNY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
