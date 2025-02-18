Acuitas Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)

Acuitas Investments LLC cut its stake in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,012,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,944 shares during the quarter. Uranium Royalty accounts for about 1.9% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Uranium Royalty were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

Uranium Royalty Price Performance

NASDAQ UROY opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $295.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.69 and a beta of 1.14. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $3.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on UROY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty in a report on Thursday, December 19th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Uranium Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Uranium Royalty in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UROY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.