Acuitas Investments LLC Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,150,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,360 shares during the period. Oportun Financial accounts for approximately 3.8% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OPRT. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 82.9% in the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 978,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 443,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

OPRT opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. Oportun Financial Co. has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $272.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 12.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,403 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $31,931.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,768. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raul Vazquez bought 8,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $34,137.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,853,286.08. This represents a 0.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 41,264 shares of company stock valued at $159,826 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

