Acuitas Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Acuitas Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 87,000 shares during the period. Helix Energy Solutions Group accounts for 2.7% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,065,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 106,582 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 217.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 305,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 209,311 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,549,000 after buying an additional 72,945 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,064,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,919,000 after acquiring an additional 575,450 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kenneth English Neikirk sold 83,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $770,197.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,549 shares in the company, valued at $958,714.33. This represents a 44.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $1,677,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 112,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,697.58. This trade represents a 60.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,991 shares of company stock worth $2,607,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLX opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.68 and a beta of 2.43.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

