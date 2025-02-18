AdaptHealth (AHCO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $829.19 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AHCO stock opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $11.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

