Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Has $10.14 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,239 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 2.7% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $104.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $835.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $3,754,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 257,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,419,362.80. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.81 per share, for a total transaction of $499,997.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at $716,577.05. The trade was a 230.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,177 shares of company stock worth $16,403,728 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.53.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

