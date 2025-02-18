AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. AECOM comprises 1.2% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $10,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACM. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 377.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

ACM stock opened at $100.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. AECOM has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $118.56.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

