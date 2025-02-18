Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,691 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises approximately 3.3% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $10,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.40. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $101.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEM. StockNews.com raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

