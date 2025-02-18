Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Alignment Healthcare to post earnings of ($0.18) per share and revenue of $675.62 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALHC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

In other Alignment Healthcare news, COO Sebastian Burzacchi sold 8,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $96,273.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,867.70. This trade represents a 3.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas P. Wagner sold 14,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $213,945.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,726.30. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 446,002 shares of company stock valued at $5,809,126 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.