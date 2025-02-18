Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Shares Down 8.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Free Report) fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.87 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08). 478,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 454,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.86 ($0.09).

Allergy Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 835.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.48. The company has a market capitalization of £307.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02, a PEG ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.40.

About Allergy Therapeutics

Allergy Therapeutics is an international commercial biotechnology company focussed on the treatment and diagnosis of allergic disorders, including aluminium free immunotherapy vaccines that have the potential to cure disease. The Group sells proprietary and third party products from its subsidiaries in nine major European countries and via distribution agreements in an additional ten countries.

