Allworth Financial LP Acquires 645 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VONE. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,534,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $278.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $224.66 and a 52 week high of $278.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.60 and a 200 day moving average of $264.24.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

