Allworth Financial LP Acquires 7,913 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 536,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,262,000 after acquiring an additional 532,871 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 160.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 702,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,836,000 after purchasing an additional 433,178 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 585,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,217,000 after buying an additional 274,186 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 447,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,768,000 after buying an additional 252,473 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,884.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 248,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,993,000 after buying an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $193.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.16. The company has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.69 and a twelve month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.98, for a total value of $255,827.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,200,741.86. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,662 shares of company stock worth $2,730,549. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.