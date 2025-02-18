Allworth Financial LP Buys 299 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,395,000 after purchasing an additional 214,048 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 190,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 68,980 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 164,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,906,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 131,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 126,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period.

DSI stock opened at $112.20 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $115.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.65.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

