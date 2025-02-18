Allworth Financial LP Purchases 10,515 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.9% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 256,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,755,000 after buying an additional 25,179 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 220,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 430,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.7 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $139.19 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $142.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.67. The stock has a market cap of $224.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $16.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MS

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 13,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $1,783,811.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,891,872.80. This represents a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 17,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $2,380,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,440 shares in the company, valued at $11,076,654.40. This trade represents a 17.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.