Allworth Financial LP Purchases 23,654 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 529.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,654 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 41.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,031,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,045,000 after buying an additional 152,072 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 58.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,349,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,863,000 after buying an additional 2,706,871 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,053,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,378,000 after buying an additional 229,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,680,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,546,000 after buying an additional 391,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on OTIS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.88.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $96.77 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $90.12 and a 1 year high of $106.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.17.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $450,807.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,358.07. This trade represents a 16.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 28,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $2,723,698.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,041,752.81. This trade represents a 11.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,621 shares of company stock worth $10,046,255 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

