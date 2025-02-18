Allworth Financial LP Purchases 58,307 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 516.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 58,307 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,585,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,935,000 after acquiring an additional 207,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,296,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,648,000 after purchasing an additional 536,818 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,302,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,880,000 after purchasing an additional 319,907 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 631,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 188,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

NYSE:ENB opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.76.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 121.76%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

