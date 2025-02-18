Allworth Financial LP Sells 21 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 13.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 193,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,413,000 after purchasing an additional 36,892 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,027.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,083.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,072.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $874.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.04). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 52.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,280.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,113.00 to $1,112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,148.56.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

