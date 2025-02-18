Allworth Financial LP Sells 4,083 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 314,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after buying an additional 34,098 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.21.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.69%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

