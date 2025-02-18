AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,987,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,461,000 after purchasing an additional 281,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 48,322 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI stock opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average of $28.41. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

