AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microbot Medical were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Microbot Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBOT opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. Microbot Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $40.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Microbot Medical from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Microbot Medical Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.

