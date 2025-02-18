AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 17.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $391.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $452.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.80 and a 12-month high of $553.09.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total value of $1,939,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,630,591.90. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.75.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

