Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 329,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $23,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 70.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 862,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,626,000 after purchasing an additional 355,078 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 281.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 388,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,891,000 after acquiring an additional 286,296 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 20.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 501,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 83,752 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $3,905,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ambarella by 4.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,353,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,332,000 after purchasing an additional 61,387 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $73,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,444,174.64. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $91,517.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,832.68. This trade represents a 6.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,436. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella stock opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.31. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMBA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ambarella from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.42.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

