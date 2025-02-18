Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares during the quarter. Amdocs makes up 1.6% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $21,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

DOX opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $74.41 and a 1-year high of $94.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.92 and a 200-day moving average of $86.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

