American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Holdings Lowered by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.6% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $101.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.69 and its 200 day moving average is $97.95. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.01 and a twelve month high of $105.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 74.55%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.