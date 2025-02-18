American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

NYSE AHR opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.64.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is -208.33%.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

