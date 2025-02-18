American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Short Interest Update

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,670,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 8,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.94.

Get American International Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AIG

American International Group Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:AIG opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.40. American International Group has a 1 year low of $68.04 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.20%.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 112,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in American International Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,813,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,396,000 after purchasing an additional 519,715 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in American International Group by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 476,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,693,000 after purchasing an additional 113,532 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 2,018.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 217,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 206,796 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.