American Tower (AMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.79 per share and revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $189.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.70 and its 200 day moving average is $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. American Tower has a 52 week low of $170.46 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The stock has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 79.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.42%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,631.20. This trade represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.79.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

