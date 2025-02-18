Americana Partners LLC Buys 2,732 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $139.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

