Americana Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in Snowflake by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 6.7% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 76,692 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $12,916,466.64. Following the sale, the executive now owns 346,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,398,119.22. The trade was a 18.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $99,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 690,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,625,813. The trade was a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 516,933 shares of company stock valued at $88,283,752. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Stock Down 2.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $187.86 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $236.33. The stock has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several research firms have commented on SNOW. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Snowflake from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.63.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

