Americana Partners LLC Has $972,000 Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average of $82.36.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

