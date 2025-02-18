Americana Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,410 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,425.9% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 24,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 22,643 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $225.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $191.34 and a twelve month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

