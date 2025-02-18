Americana Partners LLC Sells 1,231 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FVAL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period.

FVAL stock opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $53.89 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

