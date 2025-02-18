Amkor Technology (AMKR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Amkor Technology (NASDAQ: AMKR):
- 2/11/2025 – Amkor Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2025 – Amkor Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2025 – Amkor Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $38.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2025 – Amkor Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/6/2025 – Amkor Technology was downgraded by analysts at Melius Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/6/2025 – Amkor Technology was downgraded by analysts at Melius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.
Amkor Technology Price Performance
Shares of AMKR opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.81. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.84.
Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.
