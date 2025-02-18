Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 116,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,890,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in Analog Devices by 6.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,894,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,137,000 after acquiring an additional 180,870 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.83, for a total transaction of $2,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,590.89. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $214.61 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.57 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.85%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.