Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $214.61 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.57 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.59. The company has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 111.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,116.67. This trade represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

