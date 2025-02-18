Analysts Set Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Target Price at $154.33

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $126.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $109.51 and a fifty-two week high of $155.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.50.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.96%.

In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total transaction of $8,052,574.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,794.20. This represents a 81.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

